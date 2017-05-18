HAROLD
BOWLING, 89
LAKELAND - Harold Bowling, age 89, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Hospital.
He was a retired US Air Force Master Sergeant and veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars.
He was preceded in death by his father Wade Bowling, mother Essie Bowling and brother Don Bowling. Survivors include his wife Janette Bowling of Lakeland, son David Bowling of Dallas, TX, daughters Vicky Bowling of Lakeland, and Teri Hultquist of Alcoa, TN, son-in-law, Chip Hultquist, grandchildren, John and Derik Hultquist, Chaz and Alec Bowling and great grandchildren, Ashton and Silas Bowling and Lucy Hultquist.
Graveside service and interment will be at 11:00 am, on Monday, May 22, at Pine Hill Cemetery, Corbin, Ky.
