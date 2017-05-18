ALVIN GEORGE
RUPPEL
LAKE WALES - Alvin 'Al' George Ruppel, Jr. passed peacefully on May 12, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice after battling cancer in his 70th year.
He was the faithful husband of Judith Ruppel, loving father of Benjamin Ruppel (Lisa) and Heather Hollandsworth (Jacob), caring step-father of Stephanie Lever (John), cherished grandfather of Tyler Hollandsworth and Mason Hollandsworth, step grandfather to Savanna Lever and devoted brother of Eleanor Schleupner (John).
There will be a private family interment in Maryland. Memorial contributions may be sent to the
.
