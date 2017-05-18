ALVIN GEORGE "Al" RUPPEL

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Dear Judy....tony and I are so sorry for your loss..know we..."
    - Tony and ruth pelopida
  • "Judy...I am soooo sorry to hear of Al's passing. I will..."
    - Cheri Sutton
  • "I will never forget the fun and mischievous times we had..."
    - Lauri Palmer
  • "Dear, Darling Judy, to think of them both gone seems..."
    - Linda Vincent
  • "Judy, I am so sorry for your loss of the man you love...."
    - Pam Kempton

ALVIN GEORGE
RUPPEL

LAKE WALES - Alvin 'Al' George Ruppel, Jr. passed peacefully on May 12, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice after battling cancer in his 70th year.
He was the faithful husband of Judith Ruppel, loving father of Benjamin Ruppel (Lisa) and Heather Hollandsworth (Jacob), caring step-father of Stephanie Lever (John), cherished grandfather of Tyler Hollandsworth and Mason Hollandsworth, step grandfather to Savanna Lever and devoted brother of Eleanor Schleupner (John).
There will be a private family interment in Maryland. Memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published in Ledger from May 18 to May 19, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.