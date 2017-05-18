GENE L.
SEMENTI, 82
LAKELAND - Gene L. Sementi, 82, of Lakeland, passed away May 16, 2017. He was born June 12, 1934, in Jeannette, Pa. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the Marines. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Skelly Sementi; 4 children, Catherine, Gene, Susan and Leonard; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 10-11AM at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Rd, Lakeland, where a memorial wake service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday.
