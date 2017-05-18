EDITH KINSLER
SCHLERET
Homemaker
WINTER HAVEN - Edith Kinsler Schleret, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 15, 2017. Mrs. Schleret was born in Conshohocken, PA. She and her husband moved to Winter Haven, FL in 1992.
Mrs. Schleret is survived by her beloved husband, Bud of 74 years and her daughters Linda S. Doyle and Beth Anne Smith (Andrew). She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Lennie, two sisters and a brother.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 19 at Hope Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven, FL. There will be visitation with the family at 10 am followed by the memorial service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Hope Presbyterian Church, 2110 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884.
