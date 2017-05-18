ROBBIE SMITH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBBIE SMITH BUSBEE.
BUSBEE
LAKELAND - Robbie Smith Busbee passed away of natural causes on Sat. May 13, 2017, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland, FL. She was 79 years old.
Born on October 30, 1937, in Lakeland, the daughter of the late John and Lily Smith of Lakeland, she graduated from Lakeland High School, class of 1956.
She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Leonard Busbee and her two sons: Leonard Keith and Stuart John Busbee, and brother Ben Smith. Robbie was a perfect wife and mother.
A heartfelt thank you to the Consulate Health Care, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Good Shepherd Hospice for the tender care shown to Robbie.
No service is planned.
Published in Ledger from May 18 to May 19, 2017