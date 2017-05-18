Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WILLIAM "JACK" Baker. View Sign

LAKELAND - John 'Jack' William Baker, Major, United States Army (Ret), of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Saturday May 6, 2017, at the age of 78 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jack was born to parents John and Eliza Baker on August 1, 1938, in Bath, NY. He was the eldest of two children and graduated from Haverling High School in Bath, NY, in 1957.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1958 and served 24 distinguished years, serving in Korea, Vietnam, and throughout the European theater. During his distinguished Army career, he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star Medal. While serving, Jack obtained his Bachelor's degree from Tampa University and an MBA from Golden Gate University. Jack married Roxann Halbert in 1965 in Bath, NY. After he retired from the Army he continued to serve our troops in his capacity as a Civil Servant serving in both Korea and at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany in Georgia. Upon retirement, he and Roxann moved to Lakeland, FL.

Jack was an experienced hunter, gun enthusiast, avid reader, and skilled woodworker. More than anything, he enjoyed living life and spending time with his beloved wife Roxann. They loved to travel. He was devoted to his family and will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Roxann, his children Scott Schaller and Sally Bowen, son-in-law Claude Bowen, grandchildren Mackenzie Reed, Jordan Schaller, and great grandchildren Madison, Mallory, and Max Reed, his sister Judy Saltsman of Hector, NY, and her two children Todd Saltsman and Kim Karius and grandchildren Brandon Karius and Amanda Allen.

Interment will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, on a date to be determined later.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland FL, 33805.







