RAYMOND PAUL RICE, Sr.
7/1/1932 - 5/14/2017
LAKE WALES - Raymond Paul Rice, Sr., 84, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Grace Health Care. He was born July 1, 1932 in Frankfort, Kentucky to the late Horace and Carrie Evelyn (Tillett) Rice and has been a resident of this area for 12 years moving here from Lake Hamilton, FL, and previously from Eagle Lake, FL. Raymond had worked as a groundskeeper for Winter Haven, FL and for the National Distillers and Department of Fish and Wildlife in Frankfort, KY. He also was a lifelong farmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of 52 years, Mary Rodgers Rice, his son, Raymond Rice, Jr. and siblings Hoarce Rice, Jr., Cecil Rice, Florence Nunley, Thelma Cornish, and Earl 'Pooge' Rice.
Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Guilda Davis Rice, daughters, Barbara Cook of Bagdad, KY, Mary Carolyn O'Connell (Dan) of Haines City, FL, Nancy 'Sue' Coppersmith (Freddie) of Morgantown, KY, Teresa Zopff (Bill) of Chandler, Texas, and Gary Wayne Rice (Kathy), Sandy Lee Rhodes (Jerry), and Emma Jean Hutcherson (David) of Frankfort, KY. He is also survived by his sister Frances Osborne (Herb) of Lexington, KY, and his brother Frank of Louisville, KY, 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, May 20, 2017 with funeral services at 10:00 am at the Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home with Rev. Herb Osborne officiating. Interment will be held at the Church of Christ Cemetery in Eagle Lake, Florida. Flowers are welcome or you can make a contribution to the
A celebration of life service for Raymond will be held at a later date in Frankfort, Kentucky.
