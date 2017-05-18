SHELBY LYNN
TUCKER, 19
BARTOW - Shelby Lynn Tucker, age 19, passed away suddenly Friday, May 12, 2017 in Bartow.
Born February 21, 1998 in Bartow, she was the daughter of Lesse D. Tucker of Bartow and the late Patricia Charlene Tucker. Shelby was a former graduate of Bartow High School.
She is survived by her father, Lesse D. Tucker, her siblings: Amber Stewart (Daniel), Megan Lopez (Richard), and Patrick Tucker. She also leaves behind her grandmother, Betty Vickers and her nieces and nephews: Gavin, Alyssa, Alex, Tanner and Scarlett.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 19th from 5pm to 8pm at Whidden-Mclean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 20th at 11:00am at the Vineyard Church of God, 490 West Vine Street in Bartow. Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from May 18 to May 19, 2017