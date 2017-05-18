PATRICIA
CHARLENE TUCKER, 54
BARTOW - Patricia Charlene Tucker, age 54, passed away suddenly Friday, May 12, 2017 in Bartow.
Born March 24, 1963 in Bartow, she was the daughter of the late Mardis Earl Vickers and Betty Vickers of Bartow. Charlene worked for Mid-Florida Credit Union of Winter Haven where she was a former Branch Manager.
Along with her father, she is also preceded in death by her brother David Vickers. She is survived by her husband Lesse D. Tucker, her children: Amber Stewart (Daniel), Megan Lopez (Richard), Patrick Tucker, her mother Betty Vickers, and her grandchildren: Gavin, Alyssa, Alex, and Tanner.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 19th from 5pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:00am at Vineyard Church of God, 490 West Vine Street in Bartow. Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from May 18 to May 19, 2017