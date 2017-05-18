SYLVIA EARLINE 'PUNKIN' FORD, 82
EAGLE LAKE - Ms. Sylvia Earline 'Punkin' Ford of Eagle Lake passed away at the age of 82 on May 10, 2017. Ms. Ford was born in Norfolk, VA on December 5, 1934 to Lotis Dupree Dean.
In 1989, at the age of 55, Earline broke into the predominately male run fertilizer industry and opened Big E Trailers. She actively ran the company up until her passing and loved what she did. She considered Big E her life and retirement was the last thing on her mind.
Ms. Ford is survived by 3 brothers: Daniel Wade, James Wade, and John Dean, 3 sons: Brett Gipson, Scott Gipson, & Eric Gipson, grandchildren: Chris (Kayse), George, Sean, Erica, Kyle, and Jessica (Tony), great grandchildren: Tristan, Logan, Korbin, and Rylan, along with a large group of beloved cousins and friends.
Services will be held on Thursday May 25th at 10:30 am at the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, 2500 US 17, Eagle Lake, FL 33839. Celebration of life reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers please bring a covered dish to pass and lets have a 'Punkin style' homecoming reception.
Published in Ledger from May 18 to May 19, 2017