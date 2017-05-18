Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MADELINE MURIEL STEPHENS, 81



LAKE WALES - Muriel Stephens of Lake Wales passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 at Palm Terrace of Lakeland Nursing and Rehab.

She was born August 20, 1935 in New York, New York to the late Robert and Anna Bazoge; she has been a resident of Lake Wales for 30 years coming from Long Island, New York. She was a homemaker, formerly employed by United Cerebral Palsy and enjoyed fishing, bingo and spending time with her family. She was very creative with her arts and crafts and known as the 'Craft Lady.'

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger Navas; second husband, George Stephens; and daughters, Theresa Navas and Karen Waters; and brothers, Robert Bazoge and Ronald Bazoge. Survivors include her daughter, Doreen Como and husband, Bob of Stuart; sons, Roger Navas of San Diego, CA and Ronald Navas of Lake Wales; sister, Debbie Cooley of North Olmsted, OH; sisters-in-law, Rose Bazoge and Anna Bazoge; thirteen grandchildren, Dawn Marie, Nicholas, Kimberly, Christopher, Robert, Michael, Brian, Matthew, Teresa, Tommy, Danny, Katieann and Christopher; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Marion Nelson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

