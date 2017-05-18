MARION BEATRICE NOBLES, 85
FROSTPROOF - Marion Beatrice Nobles, 85, of Frostproof, FL, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at her residence in Frostproof.
She was born August 6, 1931, in Frostproof, Florida to the late Mark and Blanche (DeVane) Walden and has been a life-long resident of Frostproof, FL. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reliford 'Bud' Nobles in 2005. Survivors include her daughters, Lynn DeVane and her husband Johnnie of Frostproof, FL and Debbie Nobles of Winter Haven, FL; sons, James Nobles and fiancÃ©e Michelle of Frostproof, FL, Durrell Nobles and his wife Diane of Leoma, TN and Michael Nobles and his wife Beth of Palmetto, FL; sisters, Bernice Matteson of Winter Haven, FL, Betty Ritter of Tampa, FL and Barbara Butler of Douglas, GA; and 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home of Frostproof with Pastor Wrynn Collins officiating.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Frostproof handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to www.marionnelson.com .
Published in Ledger from May 18 to May 19, 2017