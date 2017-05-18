JOAN GERTRUDE
BACA, 91
MULBERRY - Joan Gertrude Baca, age 91, of Mulberry, FL passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
She was born August 22, 1925 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of John Guy Holdman, Sr., and Helen Cecilia Duffy. She was a Special Education Elementary Teacher with the Polk County School Board. She was a member of the Pearl Harbor Survivor's Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Mrs. Baca was preceded in death by her husbands: Cecil R. Davis and Joseph R. Baca and son: Richard James Davis. She is survived by her daughters: Dianne Cecilia Hyatt (Jim), Lynda Mary Callen (Timothy) and Susan Marie Oliver (Ed), 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation is Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 12:30-1 pm with funeral services at 1:00 pm, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 18 to May 19, 2017