CLAUDE
BALL, Jr., 88
DUNDEE - Claude Ball, Jr., 88, of Dundee passed away May 9, 2017, in Haines City, FL.
He was born in Whitehall, Michigan on November 9, 1928. He came to Dundee in 1967. He was an assembler for Norge, and volunteered for all the activities at St. Ann Catholic Church, especially running all aspects of their Bingo nights. He is also a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent De Paul.
Mr. Ball was preceded in death by his daughter Claudia Ball and sons Timothy and Rodney Ball. He is survived by his wife Eva Jane Ball, Dundee; son Tony Ball, Winter Haven; daughter Christine Peterson, Lakeland; son Loren Ball, Lake Wales; daughters Mary Scibona, Winter Haven, Amy Ball, Jacksonville; and son Bill Ball, Eagle Lake; brothers Larry, Roger and David Ball; and sister Shelia Wonch; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorial Mass 9:00am on Monday, May 22, 2017, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Winter Haven. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from May 19 to May 20, 2017