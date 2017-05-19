JOHN ANTHONY "TONY" PEEBLES

  • "Such a wonderful, funny and crazy guy Tony was. He was..."
    - Phyllis Boucher
  • "RIP Tony you will definitely be missed. Prayers for the..."
    - Jennifer LeMay
  • "Rip Tony. I remember when we growing up the fun we had. ..."
    - Teresa Barnhill Beardmore
  • "RIP Tony, Prayers to the family, God will see you through..."
    - G.L & Becky Townsend
  • "BJ, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Wanda and..."

JOHN ANTHONY 'TONY'
PEEBLES, 65

WINTER HAVEN - John Anthony 'Tony' Peebles, age 65, passed away at home May 17, 2017.
He is survived by his three sons: John Michael, Bryan (Ginger) and Colt, 5 grandchildren, mother: Betty Peebles and brother: Charles Peebles.
Tony loved to hog hunt and fish. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends. He attended Avon Park High School.
Visitation is Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven. Graveside service is Monday, May 22, 2017 at 10am at Auburndale Memorial Park.
