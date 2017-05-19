DAWN RENEE
SMITH, 46
WINTER HAVEN - Dawn Renee Smith, 46, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away at Winter Haven Hospital May 16, 2017. Dawn was born January 9, 1971 in Livonia, MI, to Donald Dean Hooley and Doris Elaine (McGann) Neil.
Dawn is survived by her daughter Kayla Reid Smith, her mother, Doris Elaine Neil, her father, Donald Dean Hooley, her two brothers, Donald Dean Hooley II, and Daryl Scott Hooley, and her boyfriend of nine years, Donald Spears.
Dawn was a joy to be around and she loved people. Her presence will be missed and our hearts will continue to love her memory.
Published in Ledger from May 19 to May 20, 2017