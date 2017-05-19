MELANIE ALLIE
ELAINE
RODRIGUEZ, 27
LAKELAND - Melanie Allie Elaine Rodriguez was born April 25, 1990, the youngest child of Mary Kathleen Dwyer. She died too soon, on May 17, 2017.
She loved cats, books and her best friend Kelley. She did silly dances and loved the word 'fuzz.' She was a Girl Scout, a creative crafter, Hello Kitty fan, master cosplayer, writer, food lover and fierce friend.
She is survived by her mother, her husband Edwin Rodriguez, her step-father Bill Dwyer, her father Klaus Langer, her grandmother Klara Langer, her brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and her cat Meowcome.
Funeral Mass 12 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Mary Help of Christians, 6400 East Chelsea St., Tampa. Donate to mhacf.org .
Published in Ledger from May 19 to May 20, 2017