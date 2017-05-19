Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LAKELAND - Cynthia L. Davis passed away May 17, 2017. Cindy was born on July 8, 1959 at Milwaukee, WI. After graduating from Cedarburg High School, in 1984 Cindy received her Bachelor degree from University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point followed by her Master of Education degree in 1984. Cynthia was a passionate and influential educator whose high expectations for learning and engaging teaching style encouraged all her students to work at their best level. She was loved by many whose lives she touched in ways few others could. Cynthia was an avid traveler who lived in Southeast Asia and attended the University of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a while. Her unfulfilled dream was to travel to Italy and float the canals on graceful gondolas.

Cindy is survived by her father, Frederick Scheidt of Fleming Island, FL; her sister Victoria Heinz and her nephew Fred Heinz of Tacoma, WA; her best friend Kelly Hoem, along with other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held on Friday May 19, 2017 from 6-7:30pm with a small prayer service at 7:30 at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Cynthia's name to the or .







3350 Mall Hill Drive

Lakeland , FL 33810

