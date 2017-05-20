TOM 'TOMMY'
LeMAY
WINTER HAVEN - Tom 'Tommy' LeMay was born June 1, 1936, in Tennessee; died Thursday May 11, 2017 in Winter Haven.
Tom is survived by one brother Roy (Bill) LeMay, Winter Haven, 6 children, Betty Gatlin, Winter Haven, Janie Williams, Winter Haven, Rhonda Rowland, Gainesville, GA, Tammy LeMay, Lakeland, Susan Fields, Worchester, MA, Tommy (Bubba) LeMay, Morriston, Florida, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at Spirit Lake Community Church, 2600 Spirit Lake Rd, Winter Haven, 33880, Sunday June 4th at 5 PM.
Published in Ledger from May 20 to May 21, 2017