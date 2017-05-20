KATHRYN 'KATHY' D. HUBBS, 72
LAKELAND - Kathryn 'Kathy' D. Hubbs, 72, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Kathy was born July 2, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa and grew up in Waterloo, Iowa. She married Jim Hubbs in 1965. They lived in Iowa until relocating to the Lakeland area in 1987. God, her family, church and friends were her life. Kathy loved to share her passion for arts and crafts with children and adults of all ages. She was a dedicated and active member of First United Methodist Church, Lakeland.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and her parents. She is survived by her two daughters, Gerry Hubbs of Lakeland and Rev. Brooke (Jess) Hilliard of Marion, Ohio, a sister, Karen Essex, brother Howard (Sharon) White and many beloved nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2017, 2 PM at First United Methodist Church Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: First United Methodist Church Lakeland 'Chance to Go' Camp Scholarship fund, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Published in Ledger from May 20 to May 21, 2017