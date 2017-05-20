MARIAN D.
MURPHEY, 88
LAKELAND - Marian D. Murphey, 88 passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice on May 18, 2017.
She attended Austin Peay State University. She lived in Tennessee until moving to Lakeland in 1986 where she enjoyed travel and bridge.
She was an avid reader and watercolorist. She taught painting and won numerous awards.
She will be remembered for her grace, intellect, humility and absolute commitment to family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Edward E. Murphey.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Michael) Leffel of Johnson City, Tennessee; son, Mike (Cyndi) Murphey of Lakeland, Florida; granddaughters, Kristen Leffel and Lauren Murphey and grandsons, Grant Leffel and Lance Murphey.
Services to be held at a future date.
