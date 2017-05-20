MARGARET
MURPHY 'MAGGIE' NEWMAN, 72
LAKE WALES - Maggie Newman of Lake Wales passed away Tuesday, May 16 2017 at her home in Lake Wales, Florida.
She was born March 30, 1945 in Eloise, Michigan to the late Michael and Lillian Murphy, she had been a resident of Lake Wales for 37 years. She is retired from Publix Supermarket where she worked as a Deli Manager. She enjoyed Bingo, baking and spending time with her family. She was a charter member of the Lake Wales Women of the Moose and a member of the Winter Haven Women of the Moose.
She was preceded in death by her sister June Ottewell, brothers Michael Murphy and Patrick Murphy and her life partner Leon Mosley Jr. Ms. Newman is survived by her sisters Lillian Phillips of Lake Wales, FL and Hazel Brown of Westland, MI., her children Kimberlie Newman Kersey, Jacqueline Newman and Jack Curtis Newman, Jr. (Melissa), grandchildren Krystal Kersey, Kaylan Frazier, Jackson Alligood and Cole Newman and nine great-grandchildren, all of Lake Wales, FL.
In lieu of services, Ms. Newman chose to be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned in the near future.
Published in Ledger from May 20 to May 21, 2017