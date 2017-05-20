DENNY F.
BLUE, Jr., 49
6/19/1967 - 5/18/2017
BARTOW - Denny F. Blue, Jr., age 49, passed away May 18, 2017 at B.R.M.C.
Denny was born in Plant City, Fl. on June 19, 1967. He moved to Bartow from Bradley 13 years ago. He worked for Mosaic as a sulfuric plant operator and was a member of the Lakeland Jeep Club.
He is preceded in death by his father Dennett F. Blue, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Theresa Blue, daughters Brittany Blue, Heather Tinsley, son Brian Frantz, mother Jo Blue, brothers Daniel & D.J. Blue, sisters Denise Blue, Tammy Blue & Gerry Pipkin, grandchildren Taylor, Tyler, Hayden, Sara & Olivia and his four legged companions 'Letty' & 'Tego'.
The family will receive friends Tuesday May 23, 2017 from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Bartow-355 S. Florida Ave., Bartow, Fl. 33830. Funeral services to follow at 12:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from May 20 to May 21, 2017