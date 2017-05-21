NICHOLAS J.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICHOLAS J. DINECCO.
DINECCO, 95
LAS VEGAS - Nicholas J. Dincecco 'Nick' died on May 11, 2017 in Las Vegas at 95 1/2 years old from Dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease.
He was born on October 22, 1921 in Boston, MA to Luigi and Romilda D'Incecco, one of six children. He was married to Edith Scheri (Eadie) of Everett, MA on April 15, 1945 for 63 years until her death in 2008.
Nick is survived by his loving children, Robert (Dorothy) and Paula (John Morthanos), grandchildren, Mark (Kimberly) and Michelle (Charles), great grandchildren, Julien, Nico, Ilo, and Roman, and the Morthanos' cats (Greta, Garbo and Casey).
Nick ran several small businesses before becoming a Mathematics teacher at Lexington High School, where he taught for over 27 years. He retired in 1983 and moved with Eadie to Floral Lakes Estates, Bartow, FL, where they enjoyed life for over 30 years taking cruise ship vacations and visiting relatives and friends. Nick was always smiling and brought a smile to the face of others throughout his long life. His joyful spirit will be missed by all. He was truly a remarkable man.
A funeral Mass is being held in Las Vegas. Donations in Nick's memory are requested to Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 Swenson St, Las Vegas, NV 89119, or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA).
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2017