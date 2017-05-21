SHAWNEAN 'SHAWNA' MARIE THRAILKILL, 39



WINTER HAVEN - Shawnean 'Shawna' Marie Thrailkill passed away at Winter Haven Hospital on April 24, 2017 due to complications following a long illness and many surgeries. She was 39.

Shawna was born on October 20, 1977 in Wauseon, OH. She lived in Winter Haven and worked as a veterinary technician at various locations in Polk County since 2004.

Shawna's love for animals was unmistakable, whether a horse or a small kitten. Healing animals was her special gift. Her loving personality touched everything around her, humans and animals alike.

Shawna is survived by her mother Gail Travis Adams, father Rodney Thrailkill, daughter Morgan, son Logan, and daughter Abby. Also, leaving behind her fiance Brian Parrish. They were due to be married on June 25th, 2017.

Shawna will be greatly missed and never forgotten. There will be a celebration of life ceremony for her Saturday June 3, 2017 from 3-6pm at the Winter Haven Garden center, 715 Third Street, N.W. Winter Haven, FL.

