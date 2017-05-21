IRENE C. (MILLER)
|
KRZES, 88
LAKELAND - Irene C. (Miller) Krzes, 88, passed away Wed., May 17, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 12, 1928, in Niagara Falls, New York.
She is survived by her son, Daniel and his wife Mary Rikanovich; granddaughter, Julieanne Byrd; son in law, Barry Byrd; grandson, Andrew Rikanovich; and great-grandchildren Hayley, Barry and Sonny Byrd.
There will be private graveside services at Glenn Abbey Mausoleum. www.gentrymorrison.com .
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2017