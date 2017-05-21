Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DONALD

JOSEPH 'BUD' POSPICHAL, 84



AUBURNDALE - Mr. Donald Joseph 'Bud' Pospichal, age 84, a resident of Auburndale passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 with his family at his side.

Mr. Posphichal was born January 4, 1933 in Muscoda, Wisconsin to Joseph and Alice (Steinheart) Pospichal. Bud was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict for 2 of the coldest winters of his life. Following his service in Korea a member of the Military Police, he worked in law enforcement and at the age of 25 Bud became the youngest Chief of Police in the state of Wisconsin. He and his wife Peggy owned and operated the Hotel Boscobel in Boscobel, Wisconsin, which is the birthplace of the Gideon Bible. In his early adulthood, he was a popular local musician who played guitar, saxophone, clarinet, piano and the organ. Bud and his family moved to Florida in 1972 where they owned and operated the Auburndale Parks Mobile Home Community. Both have remained committed, active members of the Auburndale community even to the present day. Bud and his beloved wife Peggy (Walton) Pospichal were married 62 years.

He is also survived by his 3 loving & devoted sons: Steven and his wife Sheryl (Bolender), Tim and his wife Marcie (Wold) and Scott and his wife Janet (Gray); brother, Jack Pospichal; 5 grandchildren Eric, Jason, Molly, Brooke & Grace, 1 gt. granddaughter Allison Marie; brother-in-law Bob Walton and his wife Beth; 'adopted' daughters Jeri Jacobs, Beverly Tompkins and their families, also, many extended family & friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mr. Pospichal's name to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.

Condolences may be sent in care of Tim Pospichal, 802 West Bridgers Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.

A memorial celebration will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, FL, 33823. Family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM at the church. Inurnment service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, at a later date.







DONALDJOSEPH 'BUD' POSPICHAL, 84AUBURNDALE - Mr. Donald Joseph 'Bud' Pospichal, age 84, a resident of Auburndale passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 with his family at his side.Mr. Posphichal was born January 4, 1933 in Muscoda, Wisconsin to Joseph and Alice (Steinheart) Pospichal. Bud was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict for 2 of the coldest winters of his life. Following his service in Korea a member of the Military Police, he worked in law enforcement and at the age of 25 Bud became the youngest Chief of Police in the state of Wisconsin. He and his wife Peggy owned and operated the Hotel Boscobel in Boscobel, Wisconsin, which is the birthplace of the Gideon Bible. In his early adulthood, he was a popular local musician who played guitar, saxophone, clarinet, piano and the organ. Bud and his family moved to Florida in 1972 where they owned and operated the Auburndale Parks Mobile Home Community. Both have remained committed, active members of the Auburndale community even to the present day. Bud and his beloved wife Peggy (Walton) Pospichal were married 62 years.He is also survived by his 3 loving & devoted sons: Steven and his wife Sheryl (Bolender), Tim and his wife Marcie (Wold) and Scott and his wife Janet (Gray); brother, Jack Pospichal; 5 grandchildren Eric, Jason, Molly, Brooke & Grace, 1 gt. granddaughter Allison Marie; brother-in-law Bob Walton and his wife Beth; 'adopted' daughters Jeri Jacobs, Beverly Tompkins and their families, also, many extended family & friends.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mr. Pospichal's name to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.Condolences may be sent in care of Tim Pospichal, 802 West Bridgers Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.A memorial celebration will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, FL, 33823. Family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM at the church. Inurnment service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, at a later date. Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com