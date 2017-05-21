DONALD
JOSEPH 'BUD' POSPICHAL, 84
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Donald Joseph 'Bud' Pospichal, age 84, a resident of Auburndale passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 with his family at his side.
Mr. Posphichal was born January 4, 1933 in Muscoda, Wisconsin to Joseph and Alice (Steinheart) Pospichal. Bud was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict for 2 of the coldest winters of his life. Following his service in Korea a member of the Military Police, he worked in law enforcement and at the age of 25 Bud became the youngest Chief of Police in the state of Wisconsin. He and his wife Peggy owned and operated the Hotel Boscobel in Boscobel, Wisconsin, which is the birthplace of the Gideon Bible. In his early adulthood, he was a popular local musician who played guitar, saxophone, clarinet, piano and the organ. Bud and his family moved to Florida in 1972 where they owned and operated the Auburndale Parks Mobile Home Community. Both have remained committed, active members of the Auburndale community even to the present day. Bud and his beloved wife Peggy (Walton) Pospichal were married 62 years.
He is also survived by his 3 loving & devoted sons: Steven and his wife Sheryl (Bolender), Tim and his wife Marcie (Wold) and Scott and his wife Janet (Gray); brother, Jack Pospichal; 5 grandchildren Eric, Jason, Molly, Brooke & Grace, 1 gt. granddaughter Allison Marie; brother-in-law Bob Walton and his wife Beth; 'adopted' daughters Jeri Jacobs, Beverly Tompkins and their families, also, many extended family & friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mr. Pospichal's name to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
Condolences may be sent in care of Tim Pospichal, 802 West Bridgers Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
A memorial celebration will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, FL, 33823. Family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM at the church. Inurnment service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, at a later date.
