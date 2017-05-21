BILLY JOE
BAILEY, 82
HAINES CITY -
Billy Joe Bailey, 82, of Haines City, FL passed away on May 19, 2017. Billy was born on December 25, 1934 in Opp, AL.
He is survived by his wife, of 60 years, Gwen Bailey; son, George and Cheryl Bailey of Haines City; grandchildren, Jeffrey Bailey, Anthony Macias, Chelsea Bailey, Noel Galindez, Nelson Galindez; great granddaughter, Reille and great grandson, Holden
Billy was employed as a welder for several local firms before going to Fleetwood Homes, where he retired as a foreman after some 16 years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the 1950s, as well as an avid outdoorsman. Billy loved to be at his property in Georgia, whether he was hunting or fishing, it didn't matter as long as he was outdoors. He is remembered as always having some cows around that he enjoyed taking care of.
A visitation will be Tuesday, May 23, 2017 from 1 pm until the funeral at 2 pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
