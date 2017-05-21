LUCY CAROL
BRURING, 69
LAKELAND - Lucy Carol Bruring of Lakeland, Florida passed away at the age of 69 on May 18, 2017. Ms. Bruring was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on May 2, 1948, to the late Chester and Virginia Graff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Harvey Christenson and brother James Graff.
Lucy is survived by her children Wendy Jo Winchester (Mark) of Lakeland, Florida, Steven James Bruring (Katy) of West Salem, Wisconsin, stepdaughter Lisa Limberg (Duane) of Papillion, Nebraska, 6 grandchildren Adam (Jamie), Matt, Mike, Kensie, Josh, Keelan and 2 great grandchildren, Anya and James. Survivors also include her siblings Ginnie Drievold (Curt), Arizona and Roger Christenson, Minnesota and several nephews.
Lucy loved working in the lunchroom at Sleepy Hill Elementary. She enjoyed trips to the beach, 'Piece of Pie' day each week and watching her beloved Green Bay Packers. Lucy had a contagious laugh and smile that would light up a room. She will be missed by her loving family and several close friends.
Visitation Monday, May 22, 2017, 4-5pm; Memorial service to follow at Shepherd Rd. Presbyterian Church, 1217 Shepherd Rd., Lakeland, FL, 33811.
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2017