AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Mary Lou Knapp, age 78, (April 7, 1939) of Auburndale passed away Thursday May 18, 2017, at the Halifax Hospice Center in Orange City, Florida. Mrs. Knapp was a native of Orlando and had been a resident of our community since 1989, coming from Haines City. She was the former owner and Editor-in-Chief of the Valley Ridge News in Davenport and was a former director of the
in Lakeland. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Auburndale.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law Sharon Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 28 years Donald Knapp of Auburndale; 3 sons Robert (Elaine) Johnson of Apopka, Jeffery (Debbie) Johnson of Ocala and Allen Johnson of Georgia.; 2 step-sons Marty (Kim) Knapp of Auburndale and Randy Knapp of Winter Haven; 3 step-daughters Peggy (Mike) Wnek, Lori (Bill) Johnson and Julie (Guy) Jennings, all of Auburndale, 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 13 step-grandchildren and 15 step- great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Monday May 22, at the Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Drive, Auburndale, FL 33823. Visitation will be from 2:30-3:00 PM Monday. Interment will be in the Auburndale Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Mrs. Knapp to the First United Methodist Church Playground Fund, 316 Ariana Boulevard, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2017