ELDEN LaBAW
KEEN, 52
PALM COAST - Elden LaBaw Keen was born February 18, 1965 in Lakeland, FL; and passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the Miami VA Hospital.
Elden graduated from Lake Gibson High School. He served eight years in the Air Force. He was owner of Keen Images. He was a great family man, loved the Lord with all his heart and was a loyal Gator fan. He will always be remembered by his gorgeous eyes, contagious smile and bear hugs. Now he's dancing on the streets of Heaven.
Elden was preceded in death by his father William E. Keen; grandfather Williard Sinclair; grandmother Juanita Sinclair; mother-in-law Linda Walker.
He is survived by his wife Danielle Keen; mother Juanita Diane Jordan; stepfather Billy Jordan; brother Howard L. Keen; sister Michelle Mulford; children: Joshua Keen, Corey Bryant, Courtney Bryant, Caitlyn Bryant; grandchildren: Aiden Bowmer and Ariel Bryant; also many loving family members.
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2017