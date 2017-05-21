PERRY RANDOLPH
SHIRAH, 77
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Perry Randolph Shirah, age 77, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Wed. May 17, 2017 at his home. Mr. Shirah was born August 20, 1939 in Pelham, Georgia to Lloyd George and Sarah Kathleen (Banks) Shirah.
He was an Auburndale resident for over 50 years coming from Georgia. He was a United States Army veteran and retired as the produce manager from Publix. Perry attended Heritage Christian Church in Winter Haven and Dixie Hwy Baptist Church in Auburndale. He enjoyed fishing, outdoors and loved to coon hunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Randall.
Perry is survived by his loving family: wife of 38 yrs. Susan Shirah, Auburndale; 3 sons: Randy (Theresa) Shirah, James Earl (Brenda) Shirah, both of Polk City, Randy Akins, MS; 3 daughters: Cammy Hublar, Valerie Lee, both of Auburndale, Michelle (Michael) Shirah-Jackson, Lakeland; 2 brothers: Rudolph (Shirley) Shirah, Winter Haven, Reggie (Elizabeth) Shirah, Auburndale; son-in-law Bill Lee, Milton; 24 grandchildren and 10 gt. grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tues. May 23, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Wed. May 24, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2017