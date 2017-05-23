WAYNE
SANDERS, 89
I.M.C.
LAKELAND - Wayne Sanders, age 89, passed away May 19, 2017 at L.R.M.C.
Mr. Sanders was born November 21, 1927 in Medulla, Fl. to Harley L. & Clara (Weeks) Sanders. Mr. Sanders was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Peace Time) and worked for I.M.C. as a maintenance mechanic. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Clara Sanders, sons Terry (Margie) Keith (Angel) Sanders, daughter Karla Hagen, sisters Dorothy Batts, Jeanette Bigman, brother Gary Sanders, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday May 24, 2017 from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Southside Baptist Church, 5330 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, Fl, 33813. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M. The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Fl. 33823 in memory of Wayne.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2017