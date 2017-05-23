GLEN F.

LITTLE, 88



LAKELAND - Glen F. Little, 88, died Friday, May 19, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1928 and was a lifelong resident of Lakeland. Glen was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church. He retired in 1990 after working 45 years as a bricklayer. Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nadine H. Little; daughter, Debra Beck (Gene); sons, Derek Little (Sharon), Eric Little (Katherine), of Lakeland, Lex Little (Elizabeth) of Scottsdale, AZ; granddaughters Melodie Beck, Leslie (Eddie) Hurn, Robin (James) Hurlburt and Ava Little; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday (today) March 23, 2017 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am and interment will follow at Socrum Cemetery.



