ELLA
|
PUISSEGUR, 95
LAKELAND - Ella Puissegur, 95, of Lakeland passed away on May 20, 2017. Ella was born on August 28, 1921 in Guayama, Puerto Rico. Ella was a homemaker and a member of Lakeside Baptist Church.
Ella was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Puissegur and her son, Daniel Eric Puissegur. She is survived by her son, Frank Puissegur (Anita), daughter, Alba Carter (Michael), 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday (May 23rd) from 1:30 pm - 2pm, followed by a funeral service at 2pm at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road in Lakeland. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2017