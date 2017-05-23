SUSAN PRINE WILSON

  • "I am deeply saddened to hear of Susan's passing! Heaven has..."
    - Claude Eason
  • "so sorry to hear that Susan has passed. take care Jordy"
    - James Sanders
  • "I am so sad to hear of Susan's passing. I and everyone will..."
    - Thomas Sanders
  • "May time heal your sorrow. May friends ease your pain. May..."
    - Misty Tucker
  • "I'm so sorry to hear about Aunt Susan. Love you uncle Jordy"
    - Nicole Tallent

SUSAN PRINE
WILSON, 65
8/24/1951 - 5/19/2017

CHICORA - Susan Prine Wilson, age 65, passed away May 19, 2017.
Susan was born in Bartow, Fl. on August 24, 1951 to William Horace & Ellie V. (Parrish) Prine. Susan was a homemaker and has lived in Chicora all her life, and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years Jordy Wilson, sons Donnie (Jennifer) Wilson, Kevin Wilson, Ryan Wilson, sister Joann Henning, brothers Wade Prine, Robert Windham and grandchildren Chace & Gabe.
The family will receive friends Thursday May 25, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Graveside services will be held Friday May 26, 2017 @ 11:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Chicora.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
