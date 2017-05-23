RUTH ESTHER
STONE, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Ruth Esther Stone, 90, passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 in Winter Haven.
A native of Pennsylvania she moved to the local area in 1959. She was a Rural Carrier for the United States Post Office and retired with thirty years of service. Ruth enjoyed gardening, cooking and especially traveling with her late husband of seventy years, Delmar L. Stone.
She is survived by a daughter Miriam 'Fay' O'Day of Griffin, GA, two sons Jimmy and Jeffrey Stone, both of Lakeland, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 23rd from 9-10 am at Lanier Funeral Home with Services at 10 am. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens in Dade City. Lanier Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2017