QUENTIN WARREN 'CHUCK'
LORENZEN
WINTER HAVEN - Quentin Warren 'Chuck' Lorenzen was born May 12, 1936 in Chicago, IL to Andreas and Ione (Brad-ford) Lorenzen. He died at the Good Shepherd Hospice on May 6, 2017.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty, his son Russell, his brother Andreas and his sister Walma Lorenzen.
He is survived by his daughter: Joy (Doug) Charboneau, his grandchildren: Owen (Jesse) Charboneau, Elizabeth Charboneau, Grace Charboneau, and Samantha Lorenzen; two great granddaughters; his brother Walter (Carol) Lorenzen; his sister Grace Maslanka; his sister-in-law Suzanne Ensing; and his devoted cat, Emmy.
After his service in the Army, Chuck worked as an owner/operator of a Standard Oil station, an insurance agent, and after moving to Florida 30 years ago, as a salesman, a realtor, and an auditor.
He was a member of the Havendale Christian Church. A memorial service will be held at the church on June 21, at 10:30.
Published in Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2017