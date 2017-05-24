MICHAEL ALLEN
SABO
LAKELAND - Michael Sabo passed away May 21, 2017. He was born in Lakeland, FL on December 21, 1946 to Michael and Anna Sabo. He was a much loved husband, father, brother, papaw, and friend. He was skilled at everything he put his hands to.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Sabo. He is survived by his wife, Janet Sabo; daughter, Kristi Sabo; son, Michael F. Sabo (Krystal); grandson, Camden; sisters, Maryanne Warren, Arlene Spivey, and Jeanette Burton (Louie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2017