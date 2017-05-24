Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD "HAL" KIRKLAND. View Sign

HAROLD 'HAL' KIRKLAND, 77



WINTER HAVEN - Harold Kirkland died as the result of an automobile accident in North Carolina on May 18, 2017 and went to be with our Lord.

Although he was born in Toombs County, Georgia, on June 29, 1939 he always asserted that he was a true Floridian as his parents, Inez and the late Clifford Kirkland, had moved to Florida in the summer of 1938 and returned to Georgia for his birth.

A member of the Winter Haven High School class of 1957, he continued his education at the Florida College of Medical Technology in Miami. For 4 years after college, he served in the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman attached to the Marines and later as a member of the Coast Guard. He oversaw the laboratory and x-ray departments for Dr. Brown and Dr. Green in Haines City before supervising the Laboratory and X-ray Units at Heart of Florida Hospital. After becoming Assistant Administrator of the hospital, he oversaw the construction and addition of a new Emergency Room. At this point, he added his fire safety license. He designed the HOF Trim Track walking path adjacent to the hospital which won an award from Take Pride in America. This award was presented to Hal and the hospital by President Ronald Reagan at the White House in 1986. The Trim Track also won an award from the state of Florida. Later he served as the manager of the Central Florida Health Clinics.

Hal was a member of the Haines City Rotary Club for many years and the editor of The Rote and was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award in 1989. He was a member of the Winter Haven Masonic Lodge and Saint Paul's Episcopal Church.

Surviving are his wife Trudie Kirkland, his mother Inez Kirkland, daughter Stephanie Miller (Richard), and his grandson Nicolas Miller, his sister in law Karen Anne Neff (Frank Evola) as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He especially loved Dino, Dalai and Sugar, his 3 dogs.

He was a gifted artist and photographer, a connoisseur of food and creator of grilled and smoked meats. He enjoyed building owl boxes, bird feeders and nesting boxes, and sharing them with his friends. He loved being in and on the water and owned as many as 6 boats at one time.

Wanting to give back to Lake Alfred where he attended elementary school, he established and maintained a garden on the Veterans Memorial Biking and Hiking trail for bees, butterflies, bicyclists and walkers to enjoy.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at St Paul's Episcopal Church at 4:00 p.m. with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall of the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Humane Society of Polk County, Saint Paul's Episcopal Church or donating potted butterfly- attracting plants for his beloved public garden.







