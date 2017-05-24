KENDA JO
'KJ' PARKS ANDERSON, 54
WINTER HAVEN - KJ Anderson of Winter Haven, FL passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 54 on May 18, 2017.
KJ was born on April 15, 1963 in Warren, Ohio. She graduated from Lakeview High School in Cortland, Ohio in 1981. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Parks and her husband Larry Anderson. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Keith and Dottie McFadden of Bartow, FL and her stepmother Sara Parks of Cortland, Ohio. She also leaves behind 3 sisters, Connie Parks of Mineral Ridge, OH, Margi (Dennis) Capps of Valrico, FL and April Parks of Fort Meade, FL.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 27, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 4750 US Hwy. 17 N., Bartow, FL 33830.
Published in Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2017