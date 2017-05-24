BEVERLY FOSTER
KNOTTS, 82
PLANT CITY - Beverly Foster Knotts, 82, of Plant City, Florida, born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 5, 1934, entered into eternal rest on May 20, 2017.
She was a 1952 graduate of Mulberry High School. She loved her family and church, and she enjoyed playing Bridge and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Knotts; daughters: Susan Knotts, and Infant Knotts; and siblings, Donald Foster and Sandra Amaral. She is survived by her sons, Johnny Knotts, and Andy Knotts (Jeanne) of Plant City; grandchildren, Marlee, Lexi, Regan, Drew, and Jackson; sisters, Carol Lee (Bill) of Palm Harbor, and Iris Conley (Dale) of Lakeland; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 25 at 9:00 A.M. at St. Peters Episcopal Church, 302 N. Carey Street, Plant City 33563. Committal to follow at Memorial Park, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Expressions of condolence at
www.HopewellFuneral.com .
Published in Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2017