PAUL J.
LORREN, 79
FORT MEADE - Paul J. Lorren, 79, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 17, 1937 in Holland, Missouri. Paul was a police officer. He worked 3 1/2 years for Frostproof Police Department before joining the Fort Meade Police Department, where he served over 30 years and was the Chief of Police.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Ginger Lorren of Fort Meade, daughter Meley Lorren of Fort Meade, sister Helen Brown of Winter Haven, adopted grandson Roman Almaguer and niece Rhonda Gail Wapple of Winter Haven.
Family will receive friends Friday, May 26, 2017 from 10 to 11am at McLean Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Friday, May 26, 2017 at McLean Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Parrish officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
306 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
863-285-2333
Published in Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2017