SHARON KAY

HATFIELD

1944 - 2017



LAKELAND - Sharon K. Hatfield went to be with our Lord Jesus on May 20, 2017.

She was born October 23, 1944 in Bedford, PA. She raised her four children in Tennessee and eventually moved to Florida for better job opportunities. She worked as a Greyhound Bus Line ticket agent, cab driver, waitress and hard laborer. She worked as a Communication Specialist/911 Operator, first in Dade County, Fl. and later retired after twenty-seven years at the Lakeland Police Dept. After retirement, Sharon became caretaker to her neighbors, volunteered at the Philip O'Brian Elementary School and as a school crossing guard for P.C.S.O. Her joys were her children, grandchildren and pets. Doing for others made her happy. She will be remembered for her kind spirit, gracious heart and sense of humor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Nora Swartzwelder, her brothers Jerry Swartzwelder and Michael Beegle and sister Christine Reed. She is survived by her four children, Sherry (David) Doty, Robert Jeffrey Hatfield, Dana (Bryan) Przychodniecz and Johannah Warren; and grandchildren Matthew, Samantha, Steven, Autumn, Samuel, Bailey and great-grand-son Raymond. She is survived by her four siblings, Charles (Linda) Beegle, Paul (Barbara) Beegle, Diane (Richard) Smith, Jimmy (Robin) Beegle, Kathy Beegle, Rusty (Brenda) Beegle, Terry (Babes) Beegle, Glen Beegle, Maryann Beegle, Clyde (Edna) Batzel, Jackie (Todd) Garland and Dolly (Shawn) Showalter.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Southside, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Fl 33801, where visitation will be held Thursday one hour prior to the service, with Ed Northrop officiating, and interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Because of Sharon's love of animals, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local SPCA.







1727 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 688-7679





