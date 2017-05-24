KEVIN JAMES
PEARDON, 58
AUBURNDALE - Kevin James Peardon, 58 passed away from heart failure on May 19, 2017 at Hospice House, Auburndale, FL. Kevin was born in Waukesha, WI, on January 14, 1959.
He is survived by his parents, James & Patricia Peardon, three sisters, Wanda & Michael King of Toledo Ohio, Laurie Crafton, Brenda & Jeff Baxley of Winter Haven FL, five brothers, Randy Peardon, Tom & Joy Peardon of Winter Haven, FL, Scott Peardon of Eagle Lake, FL, Craig Peardon of Auburndale, FL and Kent & Elisa Peardon of Lake Wales, FL, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday May 28, 2017 at 1:00pm at Life Church located at 581 Berkley Rd, Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2017