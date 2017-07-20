PEARCE

EDWARDS, 90



AUBURNDALE - Pearce Edwards, age 90, (January 30, 1927), passed away Tuesday, July 18, at his residence.

Mr. Edwards was a native of Hinsonton, Georgia and had been a resident of our community since 1932 coming from Georgia. He was former owner and operator of Edwards Brothers Sanitation Services. He was a member and Deacon at Berea Baptist Church, former member, Deacon and choir director at both Eastside Baptist Church and Dixie Highway Baptist Church. Was a former member of the Woodman of the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 brothers and 6 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maureen Edwards of Auburndale; 2 daughters, Marilyn Withrow of Denver, CO. and Lou Ann Edwards of Lakeland; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 22, at Berea Baptist Church, 1407 US-92, Auburndale, FL 33823.

Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home of Auburndale.



