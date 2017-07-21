HAROLD
LLOYD 'HAL'
AIRINGTON, 89
RICHMOND, VA. - Harold Lloyd Airington 'Hal' or 'Pawpaw', 89, of Richmond, formerly of Rockingham, N.C. passed away on July 19, 2017.
He was preceded in death by parents Etta and Clarence Airington and a sister Mary Edith. Hal is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Joyce Pendergast Airington; four children, Karen Bishop (Barry), Deborah Lenker (David), Russell Airington (Cindy), and James Airington (Beth); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Hal's early childhood was spent in the rural countryside of North and South Carolina during the years of the Great Depression. After high school, he enlisted and served in the US Navy as Seaman Third Class and company yeoman. His first career position was as a salesman with a small plywood company that later was purchased by Georgia Pacific Corporation. Hal worked his way up the corporate ladder, becoming a GP Branch Manager in Richmond, then Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager, and later Executive Vice-President of Building Products. He was instrumental in the relocation of Georgia Pacific from Oregon to Atlanta, Georgia and helped Georgia Pacific grow into a world leader in the lumber and paper products business. In 1988, Hal was elected as President and Chief Operating Officer and served on GP's Board of Directors until his retirement in 1991.
But most important to Hal was his family. He cherished the crazy family Christmas holidays at Grenelefe and competitive golf with the guys, especially when he could gather his 'ton o' money' in front of a crowd. He loved traveling the world, sharing his passion with his children and grandchildren who often accompanied him. His prized possession was his boat, 'Daytona Press,' a worthy vessel of many happy adventures and tall tales which also more than earned its title as 'Joyce's Thorn in the Side.'
The family will receive friends 3-5 pm on Saturday, July 22 at Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave. where a celebration of Hal's life will be held 3 pm Sunday. A private burial will be held at Hollywood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people at Cedarfield, especially the loving staff that worked with Hal at Sunshine Plaza. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at alz.org or the Cedarfield Employee Christ-mas Fund at 2300 Cedarfield Parkway, Henrico VA 23233.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Published in Ledger from July 21 to July 24, 2017