HAROLD W.
REIN, 85
BARTOW - Harold W. Rein, 85, passed away 7/10/2017. He was born 1/11/1932 in E. Detroit, MI to Walter and Violet Rein. He was a Veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving in the US Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter; a brother; and a sister. Left to treasure his memory is his wife Betty; son Mark (Dotty); daughter Leslie (Eric); 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grand daughter; and brother Ronald.
A graveside service will be held 10AM on Monday, July 24, 2017 in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from July 22 to July 23, 2017