WINTER HAVEN - Dennis Lorton, 65, went to be with his Lord and Savior July 10th, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Frieda Lorton, brother, Michael Lorton, brother-in-law, James Lawrence, and niece, Kristian Lawrence.

Born December 26th, 1951 to an Air Force Sergeant, Dennis spent his early years traveling the world with his parents and siblings before settling back in their hometown of Medford, Oregon.

Dennis was an amazing storyteller who was beloved by those who knew him. Above all else, Dennis loved spending time with his family, whether it was playing board games, watching football, or traveling back West. He could always be found reading a book or working on a puzzle with his wife, Christine.

Dennis had a servant's heart and dedicated his life to the children's ministry. In addition to the church, he volunteered with the Special Olympics and acted as a Guardian Ad Litem to advocate for children who had no one to speak for them. Outside of the local community, Dennis went on multiple mission trips to Africa and Haiti to help support those in need.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Christine Lorton, their 4 children and six grandchildren: Tamara (George) Arthur of Hollywood, FL, and their daughter Holly; Kelly (Isaac) Haglof of Winter Haven, FL and their son Elliott; Timothy (Anna) Lorton of Portland, OR and their daughters Amelia and Rose; Kacey (Kristina) Lorton of Clermont, FL, and their sons Jonah and Felix; sister, Erin Lawrence of Central Point, OR; sister-in-law, Kristy Lorton of Beaverton, OR and her children Jeff (Val), Brian, Garrett (Katie), and Larissa; sister-in-law, Linda (Larry) Ameri of The Villages, FL and their daughters Vicki (Herb) Allen and Erica (Greg) Milopoulos; and a host of family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Dennis' life on Saturday, July, 29th 2017 at 5:00pm at Crossroads Community Church, 2583 Thornhill Rd., Auburndale, FL 33823. Dinner and fellowship will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Community Church.



