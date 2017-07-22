DUANE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Young.
YOUNG
LAKELAND - Duane Young, 89, passed away on July 3rd 2017. He was born on May 22nd 1928 to James and Rose Young of Kearney Nebraska.
He joined the Air Force where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant during the Korean conflict. While in the Air Force he met his wife of 64 years, Norma Bannon. They were married June 3rd 1951. He then attended the University of Illinois where he earned a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering. The couple eventually settled in St. Petersburg Florida where he worked at Honeywell on the early space programs and they raised three children. Later the couple moved to Lakeland Florida in 1976. Duane was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge becoming the Illustrious Grand High Priest of Florida in 1978.
Duane is survived by his daughter Catharine Poirier, husband Ken, daughter Cynthia Schneider husband Jack and son Paul Young, wife Andrea; eight grandchildren: Joseph Poirier wife Melanie, Kathryn Schneider, Meag-han Schneider, Jacob Poirier, Samantha Schneider, Trevor Young, Camille Young and Simon Young. Duane will rest next to his wife in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from July 22 to July 23, 2017